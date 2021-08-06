Award-winning Nigerian actress Faithia Balogun has expressed gratitude to God for getting back on her feet after being down with sickness

According to the popular Nollywood actress, she is back to work and the script should start rolling in already

Fathia's fans and colleagues soon flooded the comment section of her post on Instagram to wish her well

Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun has taken to social media to express gratitude to God after recently recovering from an illness.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram page with the handle @faithiawilliams, the popular actress said she is back to work stronger.

Fathia Balogun is back to work as she recently recovered from sickness. Photo credit: @faithiawilliams

In her words:

"Alhamdulillah, thank God for life, back stronger, healthy. Back to work, let the script start rolling in."

Many react

@ceolumineeofficial said:

"Just love you."

@itshelenpaul commented:

"Thank God."

@esther_kale wrote:

"God is your strength ma, thanks so much mama igawa I."

@roxyantak commented

"God Speed…. I pray for better health & prosperity for you."

