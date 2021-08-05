A Nigerian lady Chiamaka Cynthia Duruigbo has lamented the arrest and parade of her dad as criminal by the police

Chiamaka stated that her dad had actually gone to fix his motorcycle as well as get something at the Orie Okporo market in Imo state

The lady decried the unprofessional way police officers parade innocent Nigerians and pleaded for the release of her dad

A Nigerian lady is seeking the immediate unconditional release of her dad who had gone to the market after he was paraded as a criminal.

The lady's outburst came after she identified her dad in a report by The Nation about the police apprehending an IPOB/ESN financier and 25 others in a hotel.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the lady identified as Chiamaka Cynthia Duruigbo stated that police officers not only picked up her dad Anthony Onyekwere Duruigbo, but burnt his motorcycle which he had gone to fix.

Chiamaka decried the incessant arrest of innocent citizens and tagging them criminals. She urged Nigerians to speak up for her innocent father.

Reacting to her outcry, a Facebook user Ngozika Ihuoma advised:

"APPROACH D NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHT COMMISSION 4 HELP."

Meekzicky Mkz, another Facebook user remarked:

"What is going on this same Nigerian suspect picture some one said his brother just went to buy akamu he was arrested next thing they say was him in this same picture nawaoo my God protect us."

Umeh Chigozie Emmanuel thought:

"The high rate of unprofessional and lack of check and balance in Nigeria police is really alarming and very dangerous to our future."

How the police picked up her dad and burnt his motorcycle

When contacted on the matter, the young lady confirmed the development to Legit.ng in a telephone conversation.

Narrating the events of that fateful day, Chiamaka said that her dad had visited her elder brother's residence in Imo state on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

According to her, he excused himself to get something at the Orie Okporo market, Imo as well as fix his faulty bike.

Not up to 30 minutes after he left the elder brother's residence, she said the brother's wife had gunshots outside the premises and dialled her dad's line to no avail.

After unsuccessful efforts on the part of the brother and his wife, the whole family launched a search for him the next day only to learn from eyewitnesses at the scene of the event that he was picked up.

Eyewitnesses also told her that they slapped her dad and dragged him into their vehicle and set his motorcycle ablaze.

Chiamaka stated that the mechanic who was to fix the bike was also taken away by the police.

"I was in school when my sister called me on phone in tears to relay the incident. I had to leave school (School of Health, Amaigbo) and rush to look for him.

"The men who took him were on black on black. It was via the report from the new outlet i got to know he was taken to Imo state CID."

