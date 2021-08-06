Big Brother Nigeria 2021 star, Beatrice, is one housemate on the Shine Ya Eye edition of the show who has ruffled the feathers of some housemates

The young lady has sometimes got her fellow housemates talking about her and she appears to mostly keep to herself in the house

Legit.ng has now gathered some interesting facts about the reality star that gives fans a peek into who she is outside her cool persona

The season 6 edition of the BBNaija show tagged Shine Ya Eye kicked off sometime in July and it has kept numerous fans all over the world glued to their TV screens as they try to catch up with the lives of the housemates.

On this year’s edition, 22 housemates were introduced on the show and they have all shown a bit of themselves as the days go buy.

However, there has claims on social media from some fans of the show that most of the housemates are still camera conscious and haven’t fully loosened up.

One housemates who has also gotten viewers and her follow co-stars talking is 28-year-old Beatrice who came on the show promising to bring vibes just like her fellow co-stars. However, the young lady appears to enjoy her own company most of the time.

This has led to Legit.ng taking a dig at Beatrice’s life and coming up with some interesting facts about her.

1. She is an actress:

The BBNaija show no doubt creates bigger platforms for the housemates especially those looking to join the entertainment industry. Thankfully, Beatrice has featured in some Nollywood movies but doesn’t seem to have played a lead role yet.

2. Domestic violence survivor:

Unknown to many, Beatrice used to be married but she quit the union after incessant beatings from her ex-hubby. She opened up to Pere on the show that her former husband almost blinded her left eye during one of his violent episodes and that she made sure to leave his house before he came back.

3. Mother of one:

The BBNaija season 6 star is also a mother to a handsome little boy. Her lovely figure would leave many in doubt about her already having a child.

4. Collaborated with skit makers:

Despite keeping her cool on the BBNaija show, Beatrice seems to have a sense of humour outside the house. She has featured in comedy skits with popular comedians including Zic Saloma.

5. Sports enthusiast:

Beatrice is quite the sports fan and has her interests mainly in Basketball and football.

6. Software developer:

It appears this BBNaija star also has her nerdy side seeing as she is also a software developer.

7. Professional model:

Unknown to many, this young lady is a professional model and worked with brands for about three years.

Nice one.

