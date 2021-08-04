A massive onslaught on Boko Haram terrorism has led to another emphatic victory as troops continue their operations in the northern region

The Nigerian has announced the arrest of Boko Haram fighters, ISWAP elements and members of their families in Borno

The NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, August 4

The fight against terrorism recorded a massive victory Boko Haram terrorists, and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrendered to Forward Operational Base (FOB) Banki Junction/BOCOBS in Bama, Borno state.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director army public relations, who made this known on Wednesday, August 4, added that 14 male fighters surrened alongside their families.

The army says 19 Boko Haram Terrorists and ISWAP fighters have surrendered. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Nwachukwu in a statement released on the force's official Facebook page said the soldiers took custody of the insurgents and their families around the fringes of Sambisa forest on Sunday, August 2.

According to him, terrorists surrended after lamenting that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable

The terrorists who surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries were made up of 19 adult females and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

He noted that the children have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects are currently undergoing security profiling and preliminary investigations.

Boko Haram insurgents, wives, kids surrender to troops in Borno

Earlier, the leadership of the Nigerian Army has announced a great success recorded by troops of 202 Battalion in the Bama local government area of Borno state.

The NA's spokesman who revealed this on Saturday, July 31, said the soldiers took custody of Insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children.

Onyema added that in another development, troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) the same LGA arrested 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families insurgents comprising 15 adult females and 26 children.

Boko Haram insurgents killed as military Destroys 6 gun trucks in Borno

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian military killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed six gun trucks on Wednesday afternoon, June 2.

The insurgents were neutralised after heavy gunfire with Nigerian troops in Damboa town in Borno state.

The online news media also cited an anonymous source as saying that some of the Boko Haram insurgents also fled with gunshot injuries.

