The leadership of the Nigerian Army has announced a great success recorded by troops of 202 Battalion in the Bama local government area of Borno state.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the NA's spokesman who revealed this on Saturday, July 31 on the force's official Facebook page said the soldiers took custody of Insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children.

Onyema added that in another development, troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) the same LGA arrested 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families insurgents comprising 15 adult females and 26 children.

The NA said the kids and adult females have been documented (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

He explained that the feat followed clearance operations by troops in the entire locality.

Onyema noted that the children have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects have been documented and are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

Source: Legit Nigeria