Some Nigerian soldiers were recently captured on camera escorting pupils in northeastern Nigeria to school due to the rising cases of insecurity in that area

The students were excited as the security operatives walked with them to school and they could be seen reciting the country's states and capitals

As expected, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video as some of them pointed out that the soldiers shouldn't have let the kids walk behind them

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video has emerged on social media in which pupils in northeastern Nigerian were being escorted to school by soldiers due to the rising cases of insecurity in that area.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the kids could be seen reciting the country's state and capitals as they walked behind the security operatives.

The soldiers escorted the pupils to school due to insecurity in the north. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

The soldiers, who wore bulletproof vests on their uniforms, were armed with their guns as they traversed the lonely sandy road.

Insecurity has been on the rise in the northern part of the country and schoolchildren have become targets of abduction in recent times.

Nigerians react to video

@bigbronaijatv__ said:

"God bless our soldier."

@etengcyrill commented:

"Why are they children behind the soldiers,what if boko come from back,this is staged."

@alexdoubleup wrote:

"How much does an AK47 cost and how much does a modest school bus cost? You all are fighting this insurgency all the wrong way."

@mirazkitchen said:

"For how long will this continue? God help my country."

@sirinno commented:

"What a shame and a disgrace.. bandits are not hiding themselves. The Government knows their hideouts.."

Police rescue 2 abducted Bethel Baptist School students

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian police rescued two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

They were rescued on Wednesday evening, July 21, by police operatives in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development, adding that the students were taken to a police medical facility for medical examination.

Source: Legit