The Delta state government is already preparing for the year 2022 with a budget in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020

Deliberations and debates took place in the Delta state executive council as the government prepares for its immediate future

An indicative budget of N425billion was agreed on by the meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asaba - A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media unit of Government House, Asaba indicates that the Delta state government has approved an indicative budget of N425 billion for 2022.

The reconstituted State Executive Council approved the budget at its maiden meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba on Friday, July 30.

Governor Okowa presided over the meeting where the decision was taken. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the commissioner for economic planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, said that the council approved the proposal after due consideration of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF and FSP) in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020.

Gbe stated that his ministry had proposed a budget of N388 billion for the period but that the figure was jerked up by the council to accommodate other matters not envisaged earlier.

According to him, after deliberations, debates, and a deeper look into what 2022 should look like, in its wisdom, the State Executive Council increased the N388 billion that was recommended to N425 billion.

Gbe, however, disclosed that the N425 budget was indicative, saying it is not full and final.

The commissioner stated that the executive council also projected that the capital expenditure side should be higher than the recurrent expenditure side of the budget.

According to him, the state government will be doing a 56/44 ratio distribution between capital and recurrent expenditures to enable it finish ongoing capital projects in 2022.

In his contribution, the commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that the council approved the construction of Amoro street which is about 756 meters in Enerhen in Uvwie local government area.

He said that Osamor Street in Ika North-East and Ozu/Onyia/Ogbe streets in Ekuku-Agbor in Ika South and the Okpolo/Owien road in Isoko South were also approved for construction.

Aniagwu stated that a high-powered committee headed by the deputy governor had been set up to look into issues of sanitation in the state, adding that the committee was expected to come up with recommendations on certain steps to be taken to ensure a more healthy environment.

Okowa recently read the riot act for appointees

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa, on Tuesday, July 27 charged political appointees in his administration to contribute to efforts aimed at surmounting socio-economic and developmental challenges confronting Delta state.

Okowa gave the charge while swearing-in eight new special advisers at the Government House, Asaba.

He remarked that appointments made by him so far were not to fulfill constitutional requirements, but a deliberate effort at bringing into governance, men and women of impeccable character and vast knowledge.

Female appointees already accommodated by the governor

Recall that Governor Okowa, on Thursday, July 1 reiterated his commitment to encouraging increased visibility in politics as he swore in five women among 18 new commissioners in the state.

Okowa made this known at the ceremony at the Events Centre, Asaba, and stated that his resolve on the issue was a deliberate attempt towards enhancing women's participation in the decision-making process of governance in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the commissioners were appointed on merit, and charged them to guard against complacency.

Source: Legit