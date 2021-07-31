Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri, has taken to social media to react to criticisms of Nollywood movies

According to her, no Nigerian has a right to critique or hate a Nollywood production as she made reference to End SARS movement and Abba Kyari's predicament

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the actress' post, many of whom have tagged the post senseless

It appears Ruth Kadiri is done with people putting down Nollywood productions and has taken to social media to air her thoughts.

According to the Nollywood actress and filmmaker, no Nigerian has a right to hate or critique nor criticize a homemade movie adding that she will not tolerate it.

She explained that people couldn't criticize Nollywood movies, not when the country had real-life movies. She went on to mention the issue of a camcorder being found at Lekki tollgate and the recent one - Abba Kyari's alleged involvement with Hushpuppi.

In her words:

"No Nigerian has the right to say a Nigerian movie did not make sense. Not critique, not hatter, nothing. I will not tolerate it. For this same Nigeria, them find camcorder for End SARS gate. For the same Nigeria, policeman dey sell asoebi. Hmmmmm. This feem sweet die."

See post below:

The actress shared her thoughts on critique Nollywood movies. Photo credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

She's not making any sense

Several Nigerians reacted to her post, many of who maintained that over 80% of Nigerian movies were poorly made.

Check out some comments below:

lizzy.zizzy:

"This makes no sense. What’s the correlation??"

ammyflawless:

"/85% of our movies on Netflix is absolute rubbish."

agirlhas3names:

"Most Nigerian movies don’t make sense !!!!!"

the_hypothesizer:

"There's no correlation and she's not, this made her seem very unintelligent. I almost strictly watch Nollywood movies, but sometimes I can't hide my disappointment in some producers. Let's call a spade a spade abeg."

live_cruise_laugh:

"Daily activities in Nigeria don’t make sense so I agree…it’s art imitating life."

ivorykween_bube:

"Nah, I disagree. Especially the fact that y’all make every single movie a Cinema “buster” Nope."

Nigerian movie star, Biola Adebayo, was recently recognised in the Yoruba film industry where she is mainly focused and she took to social media to share the good news.

The talented actress was recognised by Nollywood Citadel with the award for Most Featured Yoruba Actress in trending movies.

Adebayo was obviously very excited by the news as she took to her page to show her gratitude.

Source: Legit