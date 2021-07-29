The pandemic and Lockdown in the country last year made quite a lot of creatives popular and they have continued to flourish

A young musician, Mizzle became famous via TikTok for simply analyzing how popular Nigerian musicians make their music

Mizzle revealed that he has been working on his own projects before his TikTok videos brought him into the light

There are several paths to fame as long as people stay true to themselves and remain consistent at it. A lot of creatives went viral during the Lockdown in 2020 and a young musician, Temitayo Anifowoshe, aka Mizzle had his fair share.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the young man talked about when he made the videos, the process and his own journey as a musician.

Mizzle talks about the TikTok videos that made him famous Photo credit: @davido/Wwizkidayo/@mizzleverse/@burnaboygram/@wandecoal

Videos came to life

Mizzle revealed that he made videos in March 2020 and didn't put any out until December because he kept waiting for the right time even though he did a good job.

He focused on his music in the months leading to the eventual release in December. The young man said he knew it would attract people, but he did not know it would be widely accepted.

The process

According to Mizzle, his brain goes into dissection mode anytime he listens to music and his curiosity leads him to try to know where the sounds in the songs come from.

So it was easy for him to pick elements and put them together in his video where he explained how artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Wande Coal make their music.

Temitayo Anifowoshe becomes Mizzle

The young man explained that his name 'Mizzle' came through in secondary school and it was by choice because it sounded good.

As years went by, in trying to pick a proper name, the meaning of the Mizzle which is 'light rain' gave him a reason to keep using it.

Mizzle the musician

According to the creative, he has always been making his music even before he put up the TikTok videos that made him go viral.

The virality was a way to drag people's attention into his personal projects. Mizzle also revealed that he has Oxlade, Niniola, Sarz on his project.

Watch the video below:

