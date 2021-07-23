Governor Ben Ayade on Thursday, July 22, disclosed that he was attracted to the APC by President Buhari's virtues

The Cross River governor noted that the president's traits of simplicity and integrity are very rare to find

Ayade said President Buhari's discipline is evident in his ability to remain free from accusations of money laundering

Weeks after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River is beginning to give more details on what attracted him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade on Thursday, July 22, revealed that rare attributes of President Buhari like simplicity and integrity endeared him to his personality and the ruling party, The Nation reports.

Ayade said Buhari's virtues inspired him (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Buttressing his position, the Cross River governor said the Nigerian leadNationer has lived in a private residence for about 30 years without adding anything new to it, a fact which, according to Ayade, shows discipline.

His words:

“Buhari has lured me into APC through his simplicity and integrity, a quality that is rare to find in most people.

“For instance, the President has lived in the same house structure for the past 30 years, yet nothing has been added, being a President twice yet living the same house till today and no false acquisition of wealth.”

Ayade also said the president has promised to take over some projects which his administration started.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, on Thursday, June 10, explained that Ayade defected to the APC to assist the Buhari-led government to achieve its Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the Cross River governor was drawn to the president's commitment to the country, and his nationalistic disposition.

The president's media aide noted that Ayade, having observed the administration's efforts to bring Nigeria to its present position, felt it was very pertinent to join hands in the promising task of nation-building.

Adesina pointed out that the governor's defection to the APC was good for the party as it afforded it more opportunity to retain power at the centre.

