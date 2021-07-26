BuhariMustGo activists of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre got a favourable verdict from the Federal High Court on Monday, July 26

At the hearing, presided over by Justice Anwuli Chikere, the court asked the DSS to grant the activists their freedom

The defendants noted that they deserve N10 million each as damages after they were unlawfully arrested

Abuja - The Department of State Service (DSS) was on Monday, July 26, ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja to release all worshippers at Dunamis International Gospel Centre who were arrested for wearing BuhariMustGo T-shirts.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order following an exparte application filed by the applicants' counsel, Tope Temokun, Punch reports.

The plaintiffs, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, prayed the court to award them N10 million each for damages, arguing that the unlawful arrest violated their fundamental rights.

Defendants mentioned in Temokun's application include the director-general of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.

The case was adjourned by Chikere to Monday, August 2, for hearing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were on Monday, June 21, affected by the demonstration of the #RevolutionNow protesters on the highway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The youths blocked the Umaru Yar’Adua way which connected the city centre to the airport on Monday morning leaving motorists stranded.

Workers mostly affected were those who live in Lugbe, Kuje, and other areas along the airport road making their way to work after the weekend.

In a video posted by Daily Trust on Facebook, the protesters were seen making bonfires on the road while chanting “Buhari must go”.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) command earlier dismissed claims that one of its officers shot a teargas canister at Omoyele Sowore on Monday, May 31.

Sowore had claimed that he was injured by a tear gas canister during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

