Nigeria's chief of army staff Farouk Yahaya has ordered military commanders and troops to extensively deploy simulation technologies

Yahaya gave the charge on Monday, July 26, while declaring open a 5-day Simulation Excercise called “Exercise Lion Heart” in Abuja

According to the NA boss, the exercise was launched with a view to enhancing the operational efficiency of the troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Monday, July 26, inaugurated a 5-day Simulation Excercise codenamed “Ex Lion Heart.”

Yahaya while declaring open the exercise at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria, Giri, Abuja urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to extensively deploy simulation technologies.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya on Monday, July 26, inaugurated “Exercise Lion Heart” in Abuja. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

A statement by the force's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, shared on Facebook revealed that the exercise aims to enhance the capacity of the security services for operational planning and decision making.

Yahaya, who was represented by the Director of Courses, Department of Training (Army), Brig.-Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, said that the simulation exercise would aid ongoing military operations across the country.

According to him, it was designed to afford the personnel the opportunity to understand different scenarios of threats.

It was gathered that the simulation exercise will equally sharpen the skills of personnel of the Nigerian Army.

General Yahaya issues brand new vehicle to RSM of Nigerian Army

Earlier, Yahaya handed a brand new vehicle to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of Headquarters 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo.

The COAS handed over keys and official documents of the vehicle to RSM during an operational visit to the Division on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

The spokesperson of the army in a statement via Instagram stated that the COAS said the move is aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM.

Troops send Boko Haram terrorists parking from Yobe town

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army fighting insurgency in the north were able to thwart what could have been a deadly attack on Geidam town in Yobe state.

The brave soldiers in an offensive operation subdued the Boko Haram terrorists and sent them out from the town on the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

Yobe is one of the many hot target spots ravaged by Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

