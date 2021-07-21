A pan-Yoruba group, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), has condemned the actions of those demanding southwest's secession

The group said the southwest must not be destabilised, claiming that an alleged rise in crime rate in the region is linked to the secession agitation

YAF’s comment is coming on the heels of the arrest of Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator, in the Benin Republic

Southwest, Nigeria - The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) says it is committed to unity and peace in the country, saying it is against the lingering agitation for secession in the southwest region.

Ayo Animashaun, the national coordinator of the YAF made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 21, saying that the Yoruba-dominated region must not be destabilised, The Cable reported.

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has kicked against the secession agitation in the southwest region. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the YAF national coordinator blamed an alleged rise in crime rate in the southwest on the agitation for secession.

He asked Nigerians to join the government in combating insecurity in the country.

The statement read partly:

“We are a law-abiding and patriotic organisation whose major objective is the unity of all Nigerians under a peaceful and progressive atmosphere.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch a few criminals in the name of secession to unleash terror in the southwest.

“We must collectively strive to ensure peace in our southwest homestead and our dear country as a whole.

“Our fight for peace is a fight by all against these enemies of the state and should not be left for government alone.

“Any plot to destabilise Yorubaland will not work and we will resist it. Enough wasting of innocent lives in Nigeria.”

Legit.ng notes that the group's statement follows the arrest of Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho not in Germany, trending claim dismissed

Meanwhile, Sunday Igboho's lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, and a former commissioner in Osun state, Professor Wale Adeniran, have reacted to social media reports claiming that the Yoruba nation agitator has been released from custody.

Professor Adeniran told the press on Tuesday, July 20, that Igboho’s lawyers confirmed to him that the activist is still being held by the authorities in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

He dismissed the trending reports claiming that the agitator had been released and flown to Germany.

Why Benin Republic may refuse to extradite Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, following news of the arrest of Igboho's arrest, a report has emerged that the Benin Republic may reject his extradition.

The report claimed Yoruba Patriots are doing all they can to provide assistance for Ighoho towards preventing his extradition to Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye.

Source: Legit