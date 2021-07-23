The Nigerian military has a constitution that does not permit it to stop agitators from carrying out rallies

This was revealed by CDS General Lucky Irabor during an interactive session with ex-servicemen in Imo on Thursday, July 22

Yet, Irabor said the military will in no way condone violence from anyone whose activities disrupts peace in the country

Owerri, Imo state - Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has said that it is not the duty of the military to stop political agitators and secessionists from organising their campaigns in Nigeria.

General Irabor made this clarification in Imo on Thursday, July 22, during his discussion with retired officers of southeast extraction, Daily Trust reports.

The CDS noted that the military will not allow violence in Nigeria (Photo: Audu Marte)

Zero tolerance for violence

However, the CDS stated that even if the military has a constitution that stops it from preventing agitators from doing their rallies, it will not tolerate violence from anyone, no matter the cause involved, Vanguard added.

He explained:

“It is not the job of the military to stop anybody who wants to agitate. It’s a political thing, but what we are against is having to use the instruments of violence to bring about such agitations.

“We have a constitution that guarantees us avenues to ventilate any grievance. Why do you have to kill before you achieve your desire?

“So, anyone outside the provisions of the constitution, of course, we as army officers or security agents won’t allow that. It is out of place and we will use anyone who will use instruments of violence to achieve any agenda."

Nigerian military engages retired senior officers

Meanwhile, Irabor had urged military veterans to be drivers of peace, unity, and progress within their neighbourhood.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Deputy Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida on Thursday, June 24, the CDS appealed a one-day security parley with retired senior military officers in the southwest region of Nigeria.

The security meeting, tagged “CDS Interaction with Retired Senior Military in the Southwest,” was organized by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and held at the Headquarters 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan Oyo state.

