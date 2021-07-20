Not less than 100 captives abducted by bandits in the Dansadau area of Maru local government council were rescued by policemen on Monday, July 19.

The police command in the state revealed that the rescue was aided by the efforts of repentant bandits who worked as mediators between the state government and the criminals, Daily Trust reports.

SP Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in Katsina, told journalists that the kidnappers have been keeping their victims at Kabaru forest for more than 40 days.

Shehu said:

“The rescue is one of the efforts the state command is making to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

“Since the abduction, the police force geared up in collaboration with sister security agencies and stakeholders as well who assist police to maintain peace in the state.

“The rescue operation took that long out of the sheer number of the captives; it’s necessary for us to carefully apply tactics in order not to jeopardize the whole operation. And thank God that it went smoothly."

