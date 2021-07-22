The duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Arike Ogunbowale has been praised by the US Mission in Nigeria following their impressive NBA finals victory

The US said both professional basketball players have Nigerian heritage having being born to parents who hailed from the Yoruba part of the African country

Antetokounmpo and Ogunbowale were respectively named the most valuable players during the just-concluded NBA and WNBA finals

The United States Mission in Nigeria has hailed the duo of professional basketball players Arike Ogunbowale and Giannis Antetokounmpo following their stellar NBA title victory on Tuesday, July 22.

Antetokounmpo successfully inspired Milwaukee Bucks to defeat Phoenix Suns to win the NBA title on Tuesday night, with the 26-year-old dropping 50 points in the finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Arike Ogunbowale are born to Nigerian parents. Credit: US in Nigeria

He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, having made a sensational recovery from a hyperextended knee in the Conference Finals against Atlanta Hawks.

24-year-old Ogunbowale, on the other hand, led Dallas Wings in Texas to a WNBA victory and was named WNBA All-Star Game MVP 2021.

They are of Nigerian heritage

The US Mission in Nigeria extolled the hardworking spirit of the professional basketball players, tracing their heritage to Nigeria.

Ogunbowale was born on March 2, 1997, in Milwaukee to Nigerian parents Yolanda and Gregory Ogunbowale.

She is the youngest of three children. She is of Yoruba descent and her name ”Arike” means a child you treasure, cherish, pamper and love in the Yoruba language.

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo (Adetokunbo) was born in Athens, Greece, on December 6, 1994, to immigrants from Nigeria.

Three years earlier, his parents had moved from Lagos, leaving their firstborn son, Francis, under the care of his grandparents.

I love my Nigerian side - Giannis

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo said stated clearly that he loves his Nigerian heritage and it will be dear to his heart.

The 26-year-old who dropped 50 points in the NBA finals professed his love for the African country during his post-game press conference after being named MVP.

"I represent my both countries Nigeria and Greece, a lot of kids from there, this should make every person, every kid to believe in their dreams."

