The chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, would spend the Eid-al-Adha celebration in Kwara state

Gambari, a retired global statesman was named the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020

The chief of staff enjoys a cordial relationship with the Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Ilorin, Kwara state - The people of Kwara state have welcomed the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, to the state ahead of the 2021 Eid-al-Adha celebration.

Modupe Joel, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, made the disclosure on Monday, July 19, in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The aide said Gambari arrived in Ilorin on Sunday, July 18, to the warm embrace of dozens of top Kwara state government officials led by deputy governor Kayode Alabi.

The statement read in part:

''In what is his first homecoming since the high-profile appointment, Gambari touched down at the Ilorin International Airport at exactly 5:27 pm amidst cheers and jubilation from thousands of residents who thronged the area to catch a glimpse of him.

He was received at the airport by the Deputy Governor who stood in for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi; Senators Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) and Sadiq Umar (North); Secretary to the state government Professor Mamman Saba Jubril; Kwara APC Caretaker Chairman Abdullahi Samari; former Ambassador to Malaysia Nuhu Muhammed; APC party elders and faithfuls; and other prominent individuals.''

Gambari visits the palace of Emir of Ilorin

The Kwara state government disclosed via Facebook that Gambari also visited the palace of Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR) with whom he had a private audience.

Gambari was hailed by supporters in the state for his excellent working relationship with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The residents said the Kwara governor has made governance closer to the grassroots with various developmental projects and people-focused programmes.

