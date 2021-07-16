A man who worked as a school cleaner for more than 20 years was given a sweet surprise by actor Dwayne Johnson after graduating from university

Tylan Bailey achieved his dream of one day becoming a physical education, and the actor gave him and his family around ticket to California to watch the primer of their new movie

He was also given a new treadmill for his home to help him work out now that he is going to be a PE teacher

US actor Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock, and thespian Emily Blunt have surprised a longtime school cleaner who recently graduated from college to fulfill his dream of becoming a physical education teacher.

The Rock surprises graduate teacher

The teacher, identified as Tylan Bailey, worked as a school cleaner, but he dreamed of one day walking the corridor school to impact the students' lives as a teacher, so he enrolled on the university.

He was rewarded

He put in long nights and extra hours to ensure that he graduates and live his dream life.

His story inspired so many people and got the attention of Jungle Cruise stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson who came to surprise the teacher with an invitation to the California premiere of their new movie.

As reported by Good Morning America, they also gave him a roundtrip airfare to California for him and his family, plus hotel rooms and park passes at Disneyland.

The Rock said:

"What a journey and how inspiring your story is, we are proud of you."

His wife and four kids also praised Bailey for his dedication to going after his dreams despite the odds against him.

Bailey, who will start this fall as a physical education teacher at Briar Vista Elementary School in Atlanta, was also given an at-home Echelon bike and treadmill, as well as a KSh 1.6 million (N6,084,465.34) donation from Echelon to his new school.

I will not be a cleaner forever

