Late Nollywood star, Funmi Martins passed away nineteen years ago and her friend, Ashabi Olorisha has finally renovated her grave after public outcry

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the woman who is based abroad said that she felt terrible seeing her friend's resting place in such a deplorable state

Olorisha also addressed people allegedly dragging her for the renovated grave and asked if she should have waited for Mide Martins to do it in 2022

A friend of late Yoruba actress, Funmi Martins has taken to social media to address people who had reservations concerning the fact that she publicised her friend's gravesite renovation.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Ashabi Olorisha said that she and other people who were close to the late actress were dragged over the horrible state of her grave when it was visited on her 19th anniversary months ago.

Funmi Martins' friend says she sent money to renovate her grave Photo credit: @kemiashefonlovehaven/@mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The woman revealed that she was moved to tears over the deplorable state of her friend's grave and she went back to the United States shortly after.

Ashabi further disclosed that the late actress' son, Damilare, was in tears at the gravesite and she finally sent money home to have it fixed.

She addressed people who thought it wasn't necessary and revealed that she could not wait for Mide Martins who only had plans to renovate the grave on her mother's 20th anniversary in 2022.

Watch the video below:

In another video, Damilare was sighted at his mother's grave supervising a man who was talking of the old surrounding structure to be replaced with a new one.

See the video below:

This is not the first time Mide will be called out over issues concerning her late mother and brother.

Nigerians react

As expected, the posts generated mixed reactions among Nigerians. Read some of the comments sighted below:

Bolanle_a7:

"This is supposed to be private. We show off too much in Nigeria."

Greatmombee:

"Abeg ooo. where is damilare's papa, is he dead? I am tired of this yeye country. Women are really suffering. Shina Peters that fathered the boy is still alive, its mide you people want to skin alive!"

Iamayodeofficial:

"What has she done to help the boy and why can she take Damilare to live with her in America?"

Oluyemiakinosi:

"I think it's high time people leave this Mide alone, it's her life and money the boy father is Shina Peters, let him do the needful, and since the boy is grown let him hustle he'll get there, Mide is not God, but it's so sad."

Klassy_couture:

"You are a mother figure too, Help Damilare or send him to his dad one of this is a better option."

Shina Peters reacts after call out

Popular Afro juju musician Sir Shina Peters responded to the allegations that he refused to take care of his son Damilare whom he had with the late Nollywood actress Funmi Martins.

The actress died in 2002 and was survived by her daughter actress Mide Martins and Damilare who was still breastfeeding at the time.

In his defense, the musician responded and said that there were some past events responsible for the present situation. Noting that he didn't want to delve into the issue because of Damilare's future, the singer promised to take care of the young man.

Source: Legit.ng