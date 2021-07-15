Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has got Nigerians talking with a post she dropped on social media

The media personality warned young women against wasting away their lives by drinking heavily and sleeping with men

Olunloyo preached healthy living, noting that it is the only way they can look like her when they grow older

Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo recently went down memory lane to recall a time in her life. Kemi shared a throwback photo that has now got Nigerians gushing online.

Kemi Olunloyo shares a throwback photo. Photos: @kemiolunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo's throwback photo

The investigative journalist shared a lovely photo from 2019 and compared it with the one she took in 1980. The one from the 80s showed a young and beautiful Kemi rocking a lowcut.

According to her, she was able to maintain her beauty because she lived healthily.

The controversial journalist warned young women from wasting their lives with unhealthy habits. She noted that only healthy living can make them look like her at old age.

Check out the photos and her caption below:

Sweet reactions from fans

honeybelle85:

"You are such a beautiful woman."

drhenryofabuja:

"Facts only. Health is wealth."

royalty_resalehub:

"Wow!!! Ma, don’t know what to say! You just look fantabulous! Your advice is coming right on time."

olori_tennys:

"Were all the men in your time blind?? Excuse my French..but you are truly a queen ma.. you deserve much than you got from life.. o ye olorun.. but to be honest you are dangerously beautiful ma."

sunmii_iv:

"Wow, you are a beauty ma."

orenteholistic_za:

"Gorgeous."

Kemi Olunloyo joins #23 challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality listed her achievement as a single mom.

The pharmacist-turned-journalist claimed she had her first child at 23. She said she had a 6-month-old son who was abandoned by his father, a man she claimed deceived her to get pregnant before they can get married, a lie that never came true.

Olunloyo went on to say that despite being pregnant, she still went ahead to qualify as a clinical pharmacist earning $90,000 a year.

