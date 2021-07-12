A group in Nigeria has called for further investigation into the NYSC certificate forgery against former minister of finance

The group's call followed the judgement of the court exonerating Kemi Adeosun of the allegations

According to the group, the EFCC and ICPC should take up the prosecution of the former minister in line with the provisions of the law

Abuja, FCT - A pro-Nigerian group, Nigeria First on Monday, July 12, condemned the recent court judgement on the case of National Youth Service Corps' certificate forgery allegation against a former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The group in a statement signed by its secretary-general, Richard Adie, and seen by Legit.ng said the judgement is contradictory to the statements made by the former minister following allegations against her.

Adie recalled that before her resignation three years ago, Adeosun admitted that her NYSC exemption certificate was fabricated.

He said the court judgement only trivialized her failure to participate in the scheme prior.

A Task for EFCC and ICPC

On behalf of the group, Adie called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to effect Adeosun's arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Nigeria First said the former minister must face the full wrath of the law for giving herself undue advantage using false presentations.

According to Adie, the anti-graft agencies must prove to Nigerians that nobody is above the law especially considering the fact that Adeosun swore an oath of office to bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Facing the Wrath of Law

His words:

"It is thus no longer news that the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, forged her NYSC exemption certificates, which she admitted in her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari because she was no longer worthy of remaining in office as a result."

"Nigeria First as an organization at the vanguard of promoting the ideals of democracy and democratic governance, abhors a situation where the sensibilities of Nigerians would be insulted by the judicial arm of government, as evident in the court ruling."

In a , the former minister had said that the recent ruling by the Federal High Court vindicates her after a very traumatic spell.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, July 7, ruled that Adeosun is innocent of allegations levelled against her over the controversial NYSC certificate years ago.

According to the court, the minister did not participate in the mandatory one-year scheme for good reasons.

The court also said that as at the time when Adeosun was ready for the scheme, she had passed the required 30-years of age for NYSC.

Also, the former minister in a recent post, announced the launch of a new online thrift-for-charity initiative.

The initiative, Adeosun said was founded to mobilize the distribution of resources to orphans and vulnerable groups in the society.

The launch of the charity initiative was chaired by the vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

