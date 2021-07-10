Politicians in the country have reacted to the clamour by southerners for the zone to produce the next president

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party explained why it may be too early for the party to zone its presidential ticket at the moment

The national working committee of the PDP has not yet reached any conclusions regarding the party's next presidential candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

An emerging report indicates that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PDP has not taken any decision on zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to any region of the country.

According to The Punch, multiple sources from the PDP said it is too early for the party to make the decision on which zone would produce the party’s next presidential candidate.

The PDP said it is determined to produce a competent presidential candidate in 2023. Photo: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

The publication, however, stated that some members of the party who spoke anonymously expressed reservations about the idea of zoning the presidency to any region of the country.

They reportedly argued that would be wrong for an opposition party to zone its tickets, without considering strategies that could make it win the election in 2023.

The discussion about zoning resurfaced after southern state governors, on Monday, July 5, agreed that the successor to President Buhari should come from the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Yahaya Bello faults zoning

However, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has faulted the position of southern governors on zoning.

According to The Cable, Bello stated that zoning of the presidency is not compulsory since it isn’t recognised in the country’s constitution.

The governor said in 2023, the best candidate should be someone who will unite the country.

Governor Zulum backs southern governors on power shift

In another news, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his call for power to shift to the south, backing the southern governors’ forum’s resolution on the zoning of the presidential seat in 2023.

The southern governors had said the region should produce Nigeria’s next president based on the principles of equity, and fairness, an assertion Zulum also agreed with.

The Borno state chief executive, however, frowned at some of the language used in pushing for the southern presidency

Source: Legit