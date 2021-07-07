The Peoples Democratic Party has lost another member in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress

The federal lawmaker, Jonathan Gaza, has told his colleagues in the House why he decided to leave the PDP

Gaza's defection comes barely 24 hours after the four members of the PDP in the House or Reps pleged their loyalty to the APC

A federal lawmaker, Nasarawa state, Jonathan Gaza, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reported that Gaza defected to the ruling party during the plenary on Wednesday, July 7.

In a letter read by speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmaker said division in the state chapter of the PDP prompted him to defect to the ruling party.

According to The Tribune the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdulahi Sule, was present to witness his defection.

There was no protest from the minority bench, as both the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, and his deputy, Toby Okechukwu, were not available to raise any protest.

This is the fifth member this week to move from the PDP to the APC. On Tuesday, July 6, four members from Zamfara state announced their defections.

The lawmakers claimed that the crisis within the PDP in their state prompted them to defect to the ruling party.

The Reps members told the House during the plenary that the crisis in the PDP led to the dissolution of the state chapter by the national leadership of the party.

