DMX's cause of death has been revealed by officials at the New York hospital where the rapper lost his life

DMX died exactly three months ago from a cause of death that hadn't been disclosed by any professionals or family members until now

Medical officials and police authorities have now reported that the late legendary rapper died from a drug-related incident

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reported to have died from a cocaine-induced heart attack which caused an interruption of blood circulation to his brain, according to Vulture, as per Complex.

DMX died exactly three months ago and the official cause of death has been disclosed as a drug-related heart attack.

The legendary late rapper lost his life on April 9, 2021, aged 50 in Westchester, New York City. His death came after he had been admitted to the hospital a week prior.

The publication further added that the cause of death was sourced from a document issued by medical personnel and local law officers but an official autopsy was not reported by the relevant medical facility.

The reference also added that DMX was immediately declared brain-dead when the emergency services arrived at his home on the night he was transferred to the hospital. The rapper would then fight seven days for his life before succumbing to his death on April 9.

Meanwhile, the rapper's label has since released his first posthumous album titled Exodus a month after his death. With a legacy of this magnitude and an extensive body of work, a few more releases are expected in the next year or so.

