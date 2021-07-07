The management of the Niger Delta University (NDU) has deemed it fit to close the higher institution with immediate effect

According to the registrar, Benjamin Joffa, the decision was due to the protests by students over increment in school fees and dress codes

Joffa on Wednesday, July 7, announced that all academics activities have been suspended indefinitely

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bayelsa - The Niger Delta University (NDU) owned by the Bayelsa State government has been shut down indefinitely following protests by students over hike in school fees and imposition of dress codes.

The students on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Amasoma and Yenegoa, the state capital, to relay their displeasure over the hike in school fees, early closure of the school fee portal and a recent order by management for students to wear uniforms to avoid indecent dressing in school premises.

Niger Delta University was shut on Wednesday after an announcement made by the registrar, Mr. Benjamin Joffa.

The letter reads “Following the ongoing unrest in the university, I am directed to inform the general public and the university community that academics activities have been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect.

“Consequently, all students are directed to vacate the university campuses and its facilities before 3 pm.”

The recent development which threw the student community into protests has also been greeted by condemnation and call for the sack of the school leadership.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edoumiekumo had on Monday, ordered the closure of the school payment portal, adding that any student yet to pay for his/her clearance will have their admission withdrawn and sent home.

Edoumiekumo also said wearing uniforms by students of the institution will be made compulsory and that the said uniforms will only be made available for sales through the school management.

Source: Legit