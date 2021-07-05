Major General Faruk Yahaya has told Nigerians that the army remains determined to restore peace and security in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has assured Nigerians that more than before the army remains resolute in its resolve to restore peace and security in the country

He made the disclosure on Sunday July 4, while addressing army personnel at a reception held after a service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 in Abuja.

The COAS in a statement shared on the army's official Facebook page restated that to overcome Nigeria's security challenges, they have been working in synergy with other services and security agencies.

While noting that the synergy has translated into huge operational successes, the army boss called on personnel to remain steadfast in prayers.

He urged them to be determined in defeating the enemies of the state until insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements are completely decimated and defeated.

Support security agencies - Army chief to Nigerians

Earlier, the general officer commander, 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Usman A. Yusuf called on Nigerians to always offer their support to the security agencies so as to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The GOC said though the Nigerian Army needs more men in the Armed forces but can only work or recruit based on the national budget of the country.

Major General Usman Yusuf stated this while speaking with newsmen at Gingiya barracks in Sokoto shortly after Jumaat prayer commemorating this year Nigeria Army Day in the state.

Military kills 73 terrorists, rescues 55 victims in Borno

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 73 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko.

According to him, troops conducted ambush and clearance operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorist attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations.

