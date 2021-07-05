A new chief of staff has been appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state according to the SSG

Segun Ogunwuyi's appointment by the state governor is with immediate effect, the statement by the SSG read

The new chief of staff was a former House of Assembly member and also a former House of Reps member

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Segun Ogunwuyi as his Chief of Staff. According to a letter signed on Monday, July 5 by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, Ogunwuyi’s appointment is with immediate effect.

Ogunwuyi, was in 2019, named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment.

He was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), following the passage of the law setting up the agency.

As the DG of OYSIPPA, Ogunwuyi’s midwife series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Ogunwuyi, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

