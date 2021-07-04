A fatal road accident has been recorded at the popular Bode Market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Eyewitnesses said a tanker lost control due to brake failure and crushed many to deaths at the market

The Oyo state command of the FRSC has confirmed the incident but is yet to ascertain the number of deaths recorded

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ibadan, Oyo state - A yet-to-be-confirmed number of people reportedly lost their lives while scores were injured on Sunday morning, July 4, in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, when a petrol gas-laden tanker rammed into the popular Bode market.

Nigerian Tribune cited an eyewitness as saying that the gas tanker coming from the Idi Arere axis lost control due to brake failure, thus crushing many traders, a tricycle and a commercial motorcycle.

An unspecified number of people reportedly lost their lives on Sunday morning in Ibadan when a tanker conveying petroleum gas rammed into the popular Bode market. Photo credit: NAIJA FM

Source: Facebook

The newspaper added that traders sighted at the scene of the accident said it occurred around 8.30am.

Legit.ng gathers that men of the Oyo State Fire Service, the federal counterpart, officers of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police were already at the scene.

Number of deaths yet to be confirmed

The Oyo state commander of the FRSC, Mrs Uche Winifred Chukwura, said operatives were still at the scene evacuating the debris and casualty.

She said:

"For now, we cannot give a specific figure of the casualty."

Also reporting the incident, The Punch stated that the gas tanker crushed 10 persons to death and injured others.

The newspaper also confirmed that the driver lost control of the vehicle around Idi Arere Area and struggled with it until it got to Bode Market

It was gathered that the firefighters prevented the tanker which overturned from exploding.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Petrol-laden tanker explodes in Benue, driver, two others killed

In a related development, three people were killed and many others injured after a tanker laden with petrol exploded in the Amoke community, Apa local government area of Benue state on Monday, June 28.

The incident was said to have resulted from brake failure on the part of the tanker.

The tanker exploded around 7.15am about three meters to Ugbokpo, headquarters of the local government council.

Source: Legit Nigeria