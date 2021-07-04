Taiwo Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 but he has failed to break into the Reds squad over work permit issues

He has played on loan at different clubs but has finally secured a work permit and now eligible to feature for Liverpool

Reports however claim that Awoniyi is set to leave the Premier League club permanently amid interests from other teams

Nigerian footballer Taiwo Awoniyi could finally depart Premier League club Liverpool having spent his entire six years at the club on loan.

He joined the Reds in 2015 from local outfit Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015 but failed to make a single appearance for the club as he was unable to break into the squad.

Having received his work permit, Awoniyi is now eligible to play for the Reds first team, but reports claim that several clubs are interested in the striker.

Taiwo Awoniyi to depart Liverpool. Photo: John Powell

Source: Getty Images

Complete Sports are reporting his situation via ECHO that Belgian outfit Anderlecht – managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany – have already had a €5million bid rejected this summer.

It is believed that Awoniyi prefers to continue his footballing career in the German Bundesliga where he played in the last two seasons or return the UK.

That remains possible, with Union Berlin and Mainz keen after Awoniyi impressed during recent loan stints, though the latter’s attempts to strike another temporary deal were rejected.

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion also hold an interest, with their new manager Valerien Ismael having kept tabs on the striker during his time at Barnsley.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is also said to be a fan, though the Scottish champions’ need for striking reinforcements will be dictated by Alfredo Morelos’ uncertain future.

West Brom, Fulham and Stoke City are reported to be the three clubs monitoring the progress of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi in which Premier League side Liverpool could sell him this summer.

Last season, Taiwo Awoniyi played 22 games for Union Berlin scoring five goals before he left the German Bundesliga side.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Moses has finally ended his nine-year spell at Chelsea as he officially joins Russian club Spartak Moscow, Chelsea, Fan Nation reports.

The former Nigerian international joined the Stamford Bridge club from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and have won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa League for the Blues.

He made 128 appearances for the west London side during his nine-year spell and scored 18 goals in the process.

Source: Legit.ng