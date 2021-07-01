Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, has waded into the trending conversation on married men who insist on eating freshly made meals at all times

The tailor asked these men if their mothers always served them freshly made food when they were growing up

Yomi Casual then advised these men who liked fresh food to hire a cook who would always make it for them

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, recently joined the online conversation on men who liked to demand fresh meals from their wives.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the well-known tailor asked the married men on his timeline if they were also served fresh meals by their mothers while growing up.

Speaking further, Yomi told these particular groups of men to pity their women.

Yomi Casual addresses married men who demand fresh food from their wives at all times. Photos: @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post he wrote:

“Ehen na!!!!! Dem cook fresh food for you while growing up? If you like freshly made food go employ cook. ( my guy go microwave your egusi soup abeg).”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yomi Casual's post

Seeing as it’s a topic that has the interest of most people, fans wasted no time in reacting to Yomi Casual’s post. Read some of their comments below:

Eseagbofode:

“Any man that wants fresh food every day should also have a large pocket to hire a cook, who you want kill? After attending to children and house chores, I will still nack in the bedroom and make fresh food, oga my father sell me give you for slave trade?”

Keyzonee:

“… My mom always made freshly made meals/food… even when I got to the USA I still had freshly made meals by my wife BUT when the hustle grand I eventually settled for meals kept in fridge/freezer only because I saw reasons why I should… myself and my wife work and I realized I need to give her a break!”

Latifachuks:

“I love eating fresh food so i cook every day.”

Saybalo1:

“Depends on how dey brought some people up ooo but for me when I grow up.... I don chop 2days eba before with ikokore ijebu .”

Peb_lusso:

“Shebi cooking Indomie is part of fresh food”

Interesting.

Source: Legit