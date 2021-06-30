The Senate on Wednesday, June 30, approved the sum of N74.78 billion for the Nigerian Police Force trust fund

This followed the submission of reports from the Senate and House of Representatives committees on police affairs

The trust fund will take care of overhead and capital expenditures, including personnel cost in the force

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The sum of N74,773,601,916.30 was approved by the Senate as the 2021 budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The approval of the fund came after the presentation of the report of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on police affairs on Wednesday, June 30, The Nation reports.

The police trust fund will take care of the welfare of officers (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, the chairman Senate committee on police affairs, presented the report on Wednesday.

According to the report, N988,279,006.05 was earmarked for personnel cost from the sum, while N10,027,610,310.25 was slated for overhead expenditure and N63,757,712,600.00 for capital expenditure.

Your Welfare is Being Taken Care of, Don’t Kill Yourself, IGP Tells Police Officers

Meanwhile, police officers in Lagos state had been asked not to take unnecessary risks while securing the lives of the people.

This was the word of the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, to the officers on Wednesday, June 9, during a visit to the Lagos police command.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said this when he addressed officers of the Lagos command urging them to maintain efficiency, discipline, and commitment to duties.

Baba stated:

“Your welfare is being taken care of like never before, do not commit suicide by being unprofessional."

Going further, he called on police commanders to lecture their men on the protection of public and police facilities, saying:

“Never again should your police stations be sacked by hoodlums wielding guns, sticks, and machetes." He added that officers must learn to control the use of arms."

Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Native Doctor Who Prepares Charms for IPOB/ESN Members in Imo

In another report, the Imo state police command had arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the military wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Source: Legit.ng