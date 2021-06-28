The Nigerian government has reacted to the 90 days ultimatum given to it by the Niger Delta Avengers over their demands

Aso Rock, Abuja - Following the threat by the Niger Delta Avenger to bomb the nation’s oil installations unless their demands including restructuring of the federation are met within 90 days, the presidency has reacted

Vanguard reports that in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, President Buhari condemned the threats.

President Muhammadu Buhari has replied to the Niger Delta Avengers over their threat. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that he noted that the media was on Sunday, June 27, awash with reports on the threats and demands by the group to embark on economic sabotage through the bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands.

The presidential aide stated that such threats were unnecessary, saying that President Buhari had since engaged the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), on how best to address the demands of the group.

President Buhari meets stakeholders of Niger Delta

He said that the president had only met with the concerned stakeholders of the Niger Delta in the Presidential Villa less than 48 hours ago where they deliberated over many issues including their demands.

The News also reports that Adesina, who reproduced the president’s speech during the meeting with the leaders of the Niger Delta and the INC, said the outcome of the meeting had rendered the threats by the group unnecessary.

He added:

“For clarity and record purposes, below is the full text of the speech by President Buhari on June 25, 2021, which renders any saber-rattling rather unnecessary."

Buhari says he won’t spare anybody threatening Nigeria’s peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari assured that every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country would be brought to book.

It was reported that Buhari also assured that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort would be spared in tackling every form of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

He said all the policy initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

