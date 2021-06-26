Armed bandits have been successfully neutralised in Talata Marafa LGA and Bungudu LGA in Zamfara state

The bandits met their waterloo after being overpowered by Troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army after engaging the suspects in a gun fight

One PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle, and other items were recovered by the Nigerian troops after the cross-fire encounter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zamfara state - The fight against the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in the north recorded a massive victory as the Nigerian troop neutralised scores of bandits in Zamfara state

The Nigerian Army made this known on Saturday, June 26, in a statement issued by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations and shared it on Facebook.

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating in Zamfara have killed scores of bandits. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

According to Nwachukwu, the clearance operation was carried out by troops of the 8 Division Nigerian Army who came under fire while on a fighting patrol from bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA.

The army spokesman said items recovered from the bandits include one PKT riffle, a large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Similarly in another encounter at Bingi village, Bungudu LGA in Zamfara the gallant troops neutralized 5 bandits. During the gun battle, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gunshot wounds.

One AK 47 riffle, one motorcycle, and 3 mobile phones were recovered from the criminals.

Army troops burst kidnap syndicate, kill scores of bandits in Zamfara state

Earlier, the troops of sector 3 Operation HADARIN DAJI on Tuesday, March 18, stormed Kabasa village in Magami local government of Zamfara state where armed bandits were attacking locals.

Legit.ng reports that the director of Army public relations in a statement on the Facebook page of the Army, said the action was taken following a credible tip-off.

Yerima said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which, according to him, was underway.

Troops, vigilantes neutralise scores of fleeing bandits

Meanwhile, scores of armed bandits were on Thursday, June 17, successfully neutralised by troops with support from ‘Yansakai’ Vigilantes during a raid in forests and villages between Niger and Kebbi states.

Several fled with injuries, while some leaders of the bandits arrested during the operation at Uddu, Rijau, Sabon Gari Ushe, and Warari communities.

It was gathered that the smooth coordination of the operations was facilitated by the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) which detected the bandits’ territory.

Source: Legit.ng News