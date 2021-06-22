A suspected bandit is now in the custody of the police after he was caught by Nigerian troops along Mokwa-Jebba road

The suspect who was traveling to Ogbomoso was caught with military kits which he claimed belonged to his brother

According to the Army, the criminal was fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger state to a safe haven

A suspected bandit has been caught by troops of the Nigerian Army, operating along Mokwa-Jebba road.

According to the Nigerian Army on its Facebook page, the bandit was caught when troops intercepted a car traveling from Zuru to Ibadan.

The suspect when caught claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule. He was caught in possession of a pair of camouflage uniform, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

On further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo state. He further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who is a soldier.

The Army, after scrutinising the suspect, discovered that he is fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger state to a safe haven.

The suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police at Mokwa for further investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news

