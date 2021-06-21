Some people who were recently kidnapped by bandits from Tegina town of Niger state are hoping to reunite with their family members soon

Reports have emerged about how the victims escaped from the custody of bandits in Zamfara forests

However, 156 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamic School who were abducted along with the adults have not yet been rescued from captivity

Fifteen people who were abducted by bandits from an Islamic school in Tegina town of Niger state have escaped from their abductors.

Daily Trust reported that the victims had been kidnapped in May along with the 156 pupils of the school.

Sources told the publication that the adults were taken into Zamfara forests while the children were kept in another unknown location.

According to the report, the adults escaped when some bandits guarding them fell asleep after they became drunk.

How the escape occurred

The victims were said to have tactically opened the door of a house in which they were kept and ran in different directions to avoid falling into the hands of other bandits in the forest.

This Day reported that one of the escapees who first arrived Tegina broke the news which made the Niger state government immediately swing into action to assist the remaining victims.

The escapee who broke the news was thereafter hospitalised for treatment.

The escape of the 15 people has raised hopes that the 156 children also picked by the bandits will soon regain their freedom.

Soldiers kill 15 bandits in Niger state

Meanwhile, Nigeria's military has gained another decisive victory against criminals as 15 armed bandits were killed in a gun battle.

The incident happened on Saturday in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora, Niger state. Sadly, a military officer was also killed in the gunfight, Daily Trust reports.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Saturday evening around 4pm when the bandits were sighted by troops on patrol at Anguwan Mallam, near Kontagora town.

In another news, troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday, June 18, exchanged gunfire with the armed bandits who kidnapped some students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state.

Daily Trust reported that the deputy force commander of the Joint Task Force in the northwest region, Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir, made this known in Zamfara state on Friday.

According to AbdulKadir, one of the students died in the encounter while four others and a teacher were rescued alive.

