Nollywood actress Bose Alao recently shared a post on social media that got her celebrity friends and fans laughing

The actress shared her experience with a roadside makeup artist after the one she booked disappointed her at the last minute

Bose also posted a video showing the first makeup that was done on her and the one she later went to the party with

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Yoruba actress Bose recently attended a colleague's wedding and she shared her experience in the hands of a roadside makeup artist.

The actress said she had booked a makeup artist but was disappointed. She said she was outside the wedding venue when a makeup artist approached her and offered to do her makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Yoruba actress Bose Alao recounts her experience with a roadside makeup artist. Photos: @bosealaoo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Roadside makeup

Bose shared a video showing the moment the roadside makeup artist was painting her face.

By the time she finished, the actress said she didn't like the lipstick she used, noting that she placed green on purple.

The makeup artist argued that it was lilac she used and that got the actress angrier as she asked if she saw a lilac colour as part of her outfit.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The actress showed off her first look before she told the makeup artist to change it.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Hilarious reactions

Bose's fans could only laugh in the comment section as they commented on the conversations between the actress and the makeup artist.

pearls_empire1200:

"Some makeup artists will not make heaven."

olorijamez:

"it's funny really."

adunnioyeleke:

"Am not laughing."

omoyeniomoharuna:

"Bose your reactions got me."

folukedaramolasalako:

"That’s how they are o there was a day I was meant to be the anchor person for an event I went with a friend and took my makeup person but my friend was in a hurry to do hers she called one of these ema wo glass girls, am sure u all know the rest o. immediately a makeover person tells u she doesn’t have glass pls. for ur dear life."

Yetunde Barnabas legally marries her hubby

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Yetunde Barnabas shared lovely photos from her court ceremony on social media.

The photos showed that the lady and her footballer husband were legally joined together at the Ikoyi marriage registry.

Yetunde was donned in a lovely white outfit and a fascinator cap to match as she posed beside her husband who was donned in a suit.

The couple also had close family members with them to celebrate. There is no doubt that the couple was happy as they had a beautiful smile on their faces.

Source: Legit