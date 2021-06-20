Troops fighting terrorists in the northeast of the country have been told that they are in safe hands healthwise

The assurance was given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya when he visited them

Also, the Army boss commiserated with the sick and wounded in action troops recuperating at the medical facilities

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya was at the Theatre Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on his maiden operational visit to the Theatre from 16-19 June to assess the operational and welfare state of the troops. During his visit to the hospitals, he assured troops of adequate medicare and support in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

The COAS gave the assurances on Friday, 18 June 2021 when he visited the 7 Division Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to commiserate with the sick and wounded in action troops recuperating at the medical facilities. The COAS also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Chief of Army staff has assured troops of adequate medical care. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

While at the hospital, the COAS took time to interact with the soldiers and assured them of proper medical care and welfare, adding that their medical care is of utmost importance to him. He averred that the nation is indeed proud of their selfless service and sacrifices towards restoring peace to the North East region.

Similarly, the COAS visited the Mechanical Repair Group to inspect the ongoing repairs and refurbishment of vehicles at the workshop through the use of local resources. He commended the resilience and ingenuity of the engineers and technicians in fixing most of the vehicles that were hitherto classified as 'beyond local repairs'.

Leadership and Success

Although the reign of terrorists and bandits in the north is still very obvious going by the number of mindless killings, kidnappings, and unprovoked attacks which have been on the increase, the special command has recorded laudable successes.

Recall that President Buhari had during his visit charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri

The unit has neutralised and chased countless insurgents from the north to other parts of the country, a fact recently confirmed by the president himself.

There is no doubt that Buratai's leadership of the command is part of his credentials that earned him the highest position in the NA.

His successor, Ibrahim Attahiru, also led the unit with the directive to track, capture, and kill Shekau in not more than 40 days given by Buratai.

COAS Yahaya's Administration of the Command

Recall also that the current COAS, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, who was also a one-time head of the command, was said to have supervised operations that killed about 2000 insurgents in two months.

Records showed that from April 2021 when Yahaya took over the war against insurgency as the commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the ranks of Boko Haram were depleted.

Source: Legit