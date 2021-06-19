The police intelligence response team has apprehended a syndicate that supply bread and other food items to bandits operating in Zaria, Kaduna state

An alleged member of the syndicate, who admitted to making money from bandits, explained how he got into the illegal business

The suspects will be charged to court after the Kaduna police force has concluded gathering evidence against them

Zaria, Kaduna state - A baker in Kaduna state has reportedly confessed to security agencies that he made N400, 000 a month supplying bread to bandits in the state.

The suspect, Hassan Magaji, who was arrested by the operatives of the Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Kaduna, made the disclosure in an interview with The Sun.

Hassan who owns a bread factory was arrested along with other suspects who work with him.

Suspects claims supplying bandits was profitable

According to him, he started supplying bread to the bandits when he discovered that it was the fastest way to sell his products at an inflated price.

The 29-year-old native of Galadimawa village in Kaduna state said he was a commercial motorcyclist before he became a baker.

He said:

“Luckily my relative, Mustafa Magaji who owns several bread factories, visited in 2018 and taught me how to bake cake. I used the N21, 000 that I was able to save to start the business and now I make at least N400, 000 a month. The boom in my business began when I started supplying bread to bandits.''

According to The Nation, Hassan stated that he observed that whenever the bandits kidnapped a lot of people like they did some university students in Kaduna, the quantity of bread they bought would increase.

Source discloses how the suspects were arrested

A police source disclosed that the suspects were arrested at the Rigachikun base after supplying bread to the bandits in their hideout in the forest.

He said they would be charged with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, many travellers are trapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway as angry residents have reportedly blocked the road over attacks by armed bandits.

Daily Trust reported that the protest was triggered by the killing of a 13-year-old girl by the criminals.

The tragic incident occurred at Anguwar Magaji in the Chikun local government area of the northwestern state.

