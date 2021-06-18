A Christian leader, Bishop David Oyedepo, has complained about the way young people make use of social media

The general overseer of the Living Faith Church International highlighted some dangers social media poses to youths

The preacher warned that the harm on the current generation could be severe if nothing is done to control social media

Kwara state - Popular preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said social media addiction unconsciously robs people of their future.

Oyedepo also stated that social media content that does not add value should be restricted.

The Cable reported that the general overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), made the statement on Friday, June 18, at the seventh convocation of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state.

Oyedepo says social media has a negative influence on youths. Photo: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Bishop Oyedepo cautions youths about social media

He stated that many young people spend most of their time chatting, with lesser time to engage in productive tasks.

''It unconsciously robs people of their future by robbing them of their time — no time to think; no time to plan; no time to programme,”

“This generation may lose her heroes to social media disaster. Here is one creeping serpent that is eating up the destinies of many individuals.''

The cleric complains about social media addiction

He called for urgent steps to address social media addiction among youths.

The pastor stated that the addiction to social media is like an addiction to drugs, noting that it can render a whole destiny useless.

He stated that the time this current generation spends on social media is too much.

The preacher said:

“They chat all day with no time left to think, plan, programme and engage productively in the pursuit of any task.

“Many youths spend less than 10 to 20 per cent of their time on their tasks per day. They can never match a generation that spends 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their time on their tasks.

Governor Wike says APC used social media to ride to power

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, says it is hypocritical for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contemplate banning or regulating social media after using it to hoodwink Nigerians to attain power.

The Rivers state chief executive said the APC-led government has miserably failed and wants to use its disagreement with Twitter as a decoy to suppress criticism of the administration’s appalling handling of the affairs of the nation by regulating social media.

The governor, who made this assertion during the inauguration of nine reconstructed streets, in the Old Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt on Thursday night, June 17.

Source: Legit.ng