Don Jazzy has taken to social media to seal his premier place as the hottest bachelor anyone would see yet

The Mavin boss backed up his claims with a photo where he donned a crisp white outfit in his beautiful home

Fans and colleagues of the music mogul flooded the comment section with remarks supporting his claim

38-year-old music mogul, Don Jazzy is in no hurry to leave bachelorhood and he seems to be basking in the peace and freedom the status affords him.

The music producer was once married at the age of 20 to a woman whom he identified as Michelle Jackson.

Fans and colleagues agree with Don Jazzy's claim Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Jazzy the finest

Well, in a recent post on his Instagram page, the Mavin boss has pushed aside every available bachelor to claim the spot as the 'hottest'.

To erase doubts, Don Jazzy shared a dashing photo of himself in a white outfit with slides and mild accessories as he posed in front of a painting inside his mansion.

Taking to the caption, the Don simply wrote:

"The hottest bachelor."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues agree with Don Jazzy

Top celebrities and followers of the Mavin boss took to the comment section in agreement with his declaration.

Read some comments below:

Tiwasavage:

"Too fresh!"

Stevechuks_:

"Hottestttt!!"

Naijasinglegirl:

"Rihanna’s future husband."

Ashmusy:

"Not a single lie."

Andreachikachukwu:

"Dapper brother."

Official_jaylojay:

"Na who do the beat JAZZY!!!"

Dollar_cubanna77:

"Odogwu."

Don Jazzy not a father yet

Following news of his previous marriage, Don Jazzy revealed that he does not have any kids yet.

He said after sharing the shocking news of his marriage, people went to his ex-wife’s page and assumed that he’s the father of her child.

Don Jazzy said that they never had any child together, and he added that he had no reason to hide his child if he has one.

Source: Legit.ng