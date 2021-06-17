Efforts to rid the country of corruption continues as anti-corruption group ways-in on looting allegation at the Office of the National Security Adviser

The National Anti-Corruption Watch said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission must be allowed to do its job effectively

According to the group, there should be no form of interference from any top official on the probe of the looting allegation

FCT, Abuja - The National Anti-Corruption Watch (NACW) on Wednesday, June 17, urged the Attorney General of the Federation and the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, not to interfere in the investigation of Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed (rtd) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NACW in a statement signed by its executive director, Aboki Suleman, and seen by Legit.ng said the probe of Mohammed, a director of finance and administration at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), should be transparent.

The anti-corruption organisation has called on the EFCC chairman to ensure that justice prevails. Photo credit: EFCC

Suleman said Mohammed should be held accountable over the industrial-scale looting of the money meant for purchasing arms and military hardware under ONSA.

A Call for Transparency and Open Government

The group urged the AGF to prevail on Mohammed to cooperate with the EFCC investigation to speed up his appearance in court and absolve himself of all allegations levelled against him by the commission.

Suleman also said that the NACW would continue to follow up the probe of the alleged looting at the ONSA.

Creating Room for Justice to Prevail

According to Suleman, the NACW as an anti-corruption not-for-profit organisation would recourse to all available legal means to ensure that justice must prevail.

Suleman said:

"We are worried that, of all possible defences, Jafaru Mohammed alleged “witch-hunt and personal vendetta” as a reason for the EFCC investigation. This is nothing but a shallow attempt at turning the truth on its head."

He said it is pertinent to also insist that those found to have been tainted with corruption in the course of serving the country are properly investigated and tried when indicted.

Daily Nigerian in its report had said that houses belonging to Mohammed in the city of Kano were sealed of the EFCC.

The buildings were marked "Under Investigation by the EFCC" after the anti-graft agency obtained an order for interim forfeiture of eight properties belonging to the retired general from a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a recent post on Facebook, the EFCC had called on the lawmakers of the House of Representatives to strengthen their support in ridding the nation of corruption.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had debunked claims that a top minister in the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is facing criminal charges.

Bawa while speaking on a Television programme said the commission is not investigating any female member of the president's cabinet over N15.2 billion money-laundering allegations as widely claimed on social media.

He also called on every Nigerian to be wary of rumour mongers and creators or spreaders of fake news across social media platforms.

In other news, the EFCC chairman had also announced that he receives series of death threats in his bid to carrying out the agency's mandate of ridding the country of corruption.

Bawa said the commission has put measures in place to ensure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum across Nigeria.

He also urged citizens, groups, and organisations to support the EFCC in the fight against corruption in the country.

