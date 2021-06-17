The incessant attacks and killing of security personnel in the southeast region has become a thing of concern

The Nigerian army have been called upon to ensure adequate security operations to secure the lives and property of Nigerians in the region

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement said previous military interventions recorded numerous successes against criminality in the southeast

FCT, Abuja - To address the growing insecurities recorded in the southeast, the Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has urged the chief of army staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, to return previous military operations to the region.

The group in a statement seen by Legit.ng and signed by INM's secretary-general, JohnBosco Ike on Wednesday, June 17, said special operations by the Nigerian army should be re-introduced in the southeast.

Ike said the need to curb the escalating crime rate and destruction of government facilities including security outfits and electoral offices cannot be overemphasized.

Insecurity in the Southeast A Menace

According to Ike, the INM finds it difficult to sit back and watch the total disregard for rule of law or patriotism exhibited by some selfish individuals to the detriment of all Igbos in the region

He said that the intervention of the Nigerian army is needed to restore law and order and the protection of lives and properties in the southeast.

Addressing Growing Insecurity in the Southeast Region

Reeling out the impact of the attacks and loss of lives in the region in the past month, Ike said army operations such as Operations Crocodile Smile and Python Dance had successfully addressed security challenges in the southeast.

Ike said:

"We must admit that the success of the various operations cannot be overemphasized, and the relative peace and tranquility that pervaded the southeast region as a result of the intervention was indeed welcomed by critical stakeholders, including the Igbos in Nigeria Movement.

It is, therefore, on the strength of the success of previous operations that the leadership of the Igbos in Nigeria Movement is making this passionate appeal to the leadership of the Nigerian Army to see to the reintroduction of army operations in southeast Nigeria."

Also commending troops for previous interventions, the group vowed to stage a peaceful protest to the National Assembly and the army headquarters should the army fail to rescue its people.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian army debunked claims that six of its personnel were killed while on a mission in Ohafia local government area of Abia state.

The army noted that none of its personnel was involved in any such incident, while warning members of the public to beware of fake news.

Meanwhile, the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has announced plans by the state to create an insurance policy for security operatives.

Uzodinma said the policy will ensure that relatives of security personnel who died in active service to the state are well taken care of.

The governor gave the assurance while paying a condolence visit to the Imo state police command to commiserate the killed of some officers by unknown gunmen.

In other news, an influential politician in the southeast, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has assured that Nigeria will function better as a country once all regions are united.

Iwuanyanwu, also said that Nigerians of the Igbo extraction are major stakeholders in the existence of Nigeria.

He added that the Igbos would not be exiting the country despite widespread agitation by some secessionist groups.

