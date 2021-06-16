Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a Nigerian novelist, and feminist, has written a long piece detailing her side of the tale in her four-year fight with Akwaeke Emezi

The pair's relationship deteriorated after Emezi publicly chastised Chimamanda on social media for her unconventional views on trans women

Chimamanda released a three-part publication following Emezi's critique, in which she refuted the claims

The multi-award-winning novelist also said that her critics were aware of her thoughts on the subject

She expressed her dissatisfaction with Emezi by revealing emails she received from a critic who was trying to heal the cracks

Writer Chimamanda Adiche who has a wealth of work under her belt – including novels, short stories, and non-fiction has written a three-part reflective essay that has gone viral.

Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi during one of her interviews. Photo: Chimamanda Adiche.

Source: Facebook

The 43-year-old's piece - It is obscure: A True Reflection in Three Parts- went viral on Twitter, attracting internet users with its honesty and clarity.

As reported by The Cable, Adichie and fellow author Akwaeke Emezi were involved in a lengthy feud. Thus, Adichie penned her three-part essay to protect her own reputation.

Notably, the Nigerian writer focuses much of her work on feminism. Titles of her better-known work include Purple Hibiscus, Americanah, and We Should All Be Feminists.

Back in 2017, Adichie spoke about her thoughts surrounding gende :

"My feeling is trans women are trans women. I think the whole problem of gender is about our experiences and how the world treats us. It’s not about how we wear our hair, whether we have a vag*na or p*nis."

"If you lived in the world as a man with the privileges the world accords to men. Then you switched gender. It’s difficult for me to accept that we can then equate your experience with that of a woman who has lived from the beginning in the world as a woman; who has not been accorded those privileges that men are."

Chimamanda was, however, keen to note that she was "saying this also with sort of the certainty that transgender people should be allowed to be. Right?"

Emezi, who identifies with they/them pronouns, to express her opinion, contradictory to that of Adichie.

Following this, Adichie published a personal essay on her website describing the attitudes, behaviours, and expectations of young people nowadays, focusing on social media.

“We have a generation of young people on social media so terrified of having the wrong opinions that they have robbed themselves of the opportunity to think and to learn and to grow," she wrote.

Chimamanda Adichie speaks at the University of Pennsylvania

Legit.ng reported that Chimamanda Adichie, an award-winning Nigerian writer, was reportedly named the first black woman in the world, since 41 years ago, to deliver a speech at the University of Pennsylvania.

It was reported that Adichie was also honoured with the 'Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD)' at the event scheduled for May 2020.

Source: Legit