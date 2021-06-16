A number of people in the Nigerian entertainment industry are sometimes scorned for having children out of wedlock

Interestingly, some of these women get lucky and are eventually wedded despite being a baby mama or a single mother

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some Nigerian female stars who later got ‘wifed’ after being baby mamas

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Nigerian entertainment scene is one that gets fans talking for different reasons especially due to the lifestyle of celebrities.

One thing that seems to get a lot of people talking on the social scene is the presence of baby mamas and baby daddies and the drama surrounding them.

Some Nigerian celebrity baby mamas later became wives. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye, @anita_okoye, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, not every baby mama has had to live for long with that title. Some Nigerian female celebs later became ‘wifed’ after having children out of wedlock.

Some of them tied the knot with their baby daddies while others found new love interest who walked them down the aisle. Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of them.

1. Anita Okoye:

Music star Paul Okoye and his then baby mama Anita, had their first child, Andre in April 2013. The duo later had their traditional marriage in March 2014.

2. Lola Okoye:

The wife of Peter Okoye had their son, Cameron, in 2008. They also had their daughter, Aliona, in January 2013, before getting married traditionally in November of that same year.

3. Annie Idibia:

Popular actress, Annie Idibia, and her beau, 2baba, got married in March 2013. This was after they had welcomed two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

4. Toyin Lawani:

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, recently got married to her beau, Segun Wealth. However, before then, she already had two children for two different baby daddies.

5. Sumbo Adeoye:

One of singer 2baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye, later got ‘wifed’ after finding love with her pastor boo. They now have two kids together.

6. Mercy Aigbe:

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, got married to her man, Lanre Gentry, despite already having a daughter, Michelle. However, their marriage ended after some years.

7. Omawumi:

This popular singer recently recounted how she was a baby mama for four years before her man decided they should get married.

Nice one.

Bisola slams Reno Omokri

Nollywood actress and ex-BBNaija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, took it upon herself to put Omokri in his place.

The controversial Omokri had earlier said that apart from those who were assaulted or widowed, he doesn’t pity baby mamas one bit.

In a reply to him on Instagram, Bisola who is a single mum of one noted that Omokri was just giving himself an unnecessary headache over the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Nigeria