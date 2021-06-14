Lauren Salzman’s bio: age, parents, education, where is she now?

Lauren Salzman is best known as the daughter of Nancy Salzman, the NXIVM's founder. Lauren, her mother, Nancy, and another company member named Keith Raniere were the company's top leaders.

What does NXIVM mean? NXIVM was an American cult that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labour, and racketeering while claiming to be a multi-level marketing company.

Lauren Salzman’s biography

Lauren was born and raised in the United States of America to Michael and Nancy Salzman. She has a sister, Michelle Salzman.

Her mother, Nancy, is a licensed nurse in Hypnosis. Nancy graduated from Shenendehowa High School and then enrolled in Union College in Schenectady.

Lauren holds American nationality and comes from a white ethnic background.

Lauren Salzman's age

She was born in the late 70s. Lauren's age is 44 years as of 2021.

Lauren Salzman's education

The name of Lauren Salzman's college has not been revealed to the public, but it has been said that it was during her college years that she got involved with Raniere.

Lauren Salzman as a NXIVM member

NXIVM was founded by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere in 1998. Previously, the duo named it Executive Success Programs, Inc. (ESP).

This was a self-improvement group that was geared to develop people through its workshops. However, five years later, NXIVM was created as an umbrella group of the ESP.

The group attracted a handful of people, predominantly celebrities and wealthy individuals who would, in turn, be lured into the inner circle.

Surprisingly, the inner circle was a cult, and most women owed their allegiance to Keith Raniere. This inner circle was called DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium), a Latin phrase for Master Over Slave Women.

Members of the inner circle were expected to label other women who were in the NXIVM as sex slaves. These sex slaves were to serve Keith Raniere, the group leader and co-founder of NXIVM.

Court proceedings and documents revealed that Lauren was both a master to other women and a sex slave to Raniere. Lauren told the court that she had her sex slave locked in her private room.

As a member of NXIVM Lauren Salzman had over 20 sex slaves.

So what happened to Lauren Salzman? Lauren pleaded guilty to all accounts levelled in court. However, her sentence is yet to be read. It was set to a later date following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman

The mother-daughter duo was first arrested following a search conducted by the FBI agents in 2018. Nancy's house was found with loads of illegal cash.

The two were arrested alongside two other women and charged with racketeering conspiracy.

One year later, in early 2019, Nancy and her daughter pleaded guilty to the charges, and their sentence was to be read in mid-July 2019. However, it was pushed to a later date.

The entire NXIVM was exposed by a member, Sarah Edmonson, who wanted to get out of the cult. Following investigations and exposes, the top members were arrested.

Where is Lauren Salzman now?

Was Lauren Salzman jailed? Lauren is not yet in jail. She is currently under house arrest. She had been pegged with an ankle bracelet that keeps track of her movements. It has been revealed that Salzman will be sentenced on 28 July, 2021 in Brooklyn's US District Court.

She is not allowed to contact with any NXVIM members except with her mother.

Furthermore, Lauren Salzman has tried to fight some restrictions in court, but the judge has denied all the pleas and requests.

