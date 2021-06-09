- The National Examination Council has explained why it will not extend the registration for the 2021 SSCE for internal candidates

The exam body has notified the relevant stakeholders in the education sector about the strict compliance with the registration deadline

The council is hoping that the co-operation of the stakeholders will enable the exam to commence according to plan

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has ruled out extending the registration for the 2021 senior school certificate examination (SSCE) for internal candidates beyond the June 25 deadline.

The examination body in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, on Wednesday on June 9, said state ministries of education and schools must comply with the deadline, Premium Times reported.

NECO stated:

“The National Examinations Council (NECO) will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates.

“The registration exercise which started on March 31, will close on Friday, June 25, 2021 and will not be subjected to extension, while the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, July 5, 2021.”

The council explained that strict compliance with the date will enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics.

According to The Punch, the examination body advised stakeholders to ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.

