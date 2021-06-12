A 61-year-old pastor Kwaku Amofa was handed a 16-month jail term for ridiculing the head of his family

Pastor Amofa was said to have called him stupid for allegedly locking him outside their house a certain day

His relationship with his family head had gone sour before the incident with his claim that he was sold a fake land at 71k

A Ghanaian pastor, Kwaku Amofa, has been released from prison after serving a 16-month jail sentence at the Kumasi Central Prison for verbally abusing the head of his family.

The 61-year-old preacher claimed his relationship with his family head turned sour after he purchased a plot of land for 71k but later discovered the land documents were fake.

Before the incarceration, he had an altercation with his family head after he returned from dawn preaching one day only to find the gate to their house locked.

Angered by the incident while under the influence of alcohol, he insulted him saying,'' Who did this silly thing.''

Speaking in an interview on Crime Check TV, Amofa disclosed that following the incident, three people showed up at the house one afternoon and asked him to come out from his room.

''They told me we were going to the police station. I thought we were going to state our cases, but while sitting in a vehicle to the station, one of them said 'we would frame you up','' he told Crime Check TV.

After spending three weeks in police custody, Amofa was arraigned before court and was handed a 16-month jail sentence by the presiding judge, he said.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Crime Check TV, the organisation disclosed that Amofa has been freed after it paid a fine to secure his release from jail.

Watch the interview below:

