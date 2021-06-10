- Damien Tarel was arrested after the outrageous incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 8, when the president was on a tour of his country

- Family and friends said the 28-year-old man is someone who does not have a violent temperament

- The detectives discovered Tarel is a martial art enthusiast who founded and runs two associations in his home town

A man who was caught on camera slapping French president Emmanuel Macron has been identified.

Damien Tarel could face three years in jail for assaulting the president. Photo: Damien Tarel.

Source: Instagram

According to Explica, Tarel whose family and friends described as warm and someone who does not have a violent temperament could face a jail term of up to three years and a 45,000 euros (N22,532,398.96) fine.

A relative said:

“If someone had told me ‘Damien is capable of slapping the president,’ I would have said no."

Acquaintances in his hometown of Saint-Vallier, in southeastern France, described him as a man who loved period role-play and did not cause trouble.

Martial arts

When he was picked for questioning, the detectives discovered Tarel is a martial art enthusiast who founded and runs two associations in his home town.

Tarel ran a local martial arts club that also offers other traditional European swordsmanship and manages a board game club called The Knights of the Square Table.

, the president, who was all smiles and could be seen happily walking towards the crowd that was behind a metal barrier, received a slap from the stranger.

Macron reached out his hand to greet the man, who was draped in a green t-shirt, sunglasses and a face mask, but the civilian could not let go of the president's hand.

The man could be heard shouting "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") before delivering a slap on Macron's face.

Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man, while another whisked France's first-in-command to safety.

Macron, however, remained near the crowd for a few more seconds, appearing to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers before leaving.

The incident took place while Macron visited the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students.

