- Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, recently took to social media to recount his experience with a lady he dated in the industry

- The movie star recalled how the lady in question called him a broke nigga in a new post on his Instagram page

- In the video accompanying the post, the actor prayed for God not to make a person broke after already blessing them with wealth

Popular Nigerian movie star, Ibrahim Chatta, recently went on a trip down memory lane and shared his recollection with fans about his experience with an industry lady.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the talented actor shared the story of how he once dated a lady in the industry who called him a broke nigga.

Not stopping there, the actor prayed to God to bless everyone with money. Chatta also shared a video to accompany the post.

Source: Instagram

In the video, he added to his prayer point and asked God not to make a person broke after already giving them wealth.

In his caption he wrote:

“Sometimes ago a lady I dated in my industry called me a “broke nigga” Olohun Jo fun gbogbo wa l’owo ooo. I luv y’All.”

See the video below:

Fans took to the film star’s comment section to share their opinions. A number of people however seemed to gush over the 50-year-old actor’s youthful appearance.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Neeyah_empire:

"Zaddy of life❤️"

Hes_gustavo:

"Amen daddy "

Salamirotimi:

"Amen❤️"

Oluwamodup8741:

"We love you more favourite ❤️❤️"

Interesting.

Source: Legit