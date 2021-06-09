- A fitness trainer in Ghana has asserted that the late TB Joshua once called him to be his personal trainer

- According to him, this happened in April 2017 and although it was a great offer, he later declined because he did not want to live in Nigeria for personal reasons

- Livingstone Yaw Makumator, the fitness expert, had a number of people testifying to his assertion under the post he made on his Facebook page

Livingstone Yaw Makumator, a gentleman in Ghana has narrated how the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, once called him personally.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Livingstone indicated that this happened in April 2017, when the famous prophet called to tell him to become his personal fitness trainer.

He wanted me to be his fitness trainer

According to the narration, the prophet made immediate arrangements for the fitness expert to simply visit the branch of SCOAN in Ghana and get every assistance he needed.

I just did not want to live in Nigeria

Livingstone also added that he later turned down the offer because he did not want to live in Nigeria for personal reasons.

These were his words:

"He said in his usual calm voice, 'go to our branch in Ghana, give your passport details and come in the next day'. But on some personal grounds, I didn't want to stay in Nigeria."

In the comment section, some of Livingstone's friends came to testify that this actually happened.

Victus Akrobotu said:

"Livingstone Yaw Makumator I remember very well my brother. May His Soul Rest in Peace."

Seyram Iaan Kuivi indicated:

"I remembered that weekend... Livingstone Yaw Makumator.. I was there at your residence for our meeting prior to your departure..."

Riks Navas Bununya mentioned that:

"You shared the same story with us before Livingstone Yaw Makumator ,May his soul Rest In Peace."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, expressed sadness over the death of the SCOAN overseer.

Jonathan's said in a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, and published on his official website that he has sent a condolence message to the deceased's family and the SCOAN congregation.

He noted that Prophet Joshua served God and humanity with relentless passion and prayed to God to grant his followers the strength to cope with his exit.

